Cleveland police officer arrested, jailed

PARMA – Multiple sources confirm to the Fox 8 I-Team that a Cleveland police officer has been arrested by Parma police accused of a serious assault on an ex-girlfriend.

The officer has not yet been officially charged so we are not naming him. He was arrested over the weekend. The incident that led to the arrest happened while the officer was off-duty.

A Cleveland police spokesperson could not be reached to comment on the matter.

Parma Police Captain Kevin Riley said a man has been arrested under suspicion of domestic violence and felonious assault, but Riley did not have information about the suspect’s employment.