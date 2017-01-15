× ‘Circle the City with Love’ goes international after CLE beginnings

CLEVELAND – In July of 2016, as a welcome to the Republican National Convention, a local group held a “Circle the City with Love” event on the Hope Memorial Bridge.

Thousands gathered to hold hands and pray or reflect in silent meditation for the well-being of the city and the nation as the convention kicked off.

The idea for the event originated with Sister Rita Petruziello, of the congregation of St. Joseph.

“By standing in unity and intentional silence, we will embody the power of love that brings peace and justice to our city, our country and our world at this important moment in our city’s history,” she said.

On Sunday, January 15, 2017, “Circle the City with Love” went international in its efforts ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump. Organizers nationwide hope that the half hour of silent reflection will help the national after what they call “one of the most divisive and hate-filled election seasons in our history.”

Circles were scheduled at 3 p.m. in more than 80 sites throughout the country, including the St. Joseph Center in Cleveland, the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, and locations in, among others, Illinois, New York, Texas and Michigan and Guam.