Body found in wooded area just outside Doylestown in Wayne County

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio – A woman out walking her dog came upon a body in a wooded area just outside the village of Doylestown.

The discovery was made at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The body is that of an unidentified male, and no identification has been made. The Wayne County Sheriff’s department reports that the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Wayne County Coroner are also working on this case.

