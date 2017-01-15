Bishop Eddie Long, head of one of the nation's largest mega churches, announced Sunday he will take "time off" from the pulpit to work on his family on December 4, 2011.
Bishop Eddie Long dies at age 63
LITHONIA, GA – SEPTEMBER 26: Bishop Eddie Long gives a sermon where he addressed sex scandal allegations at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church September 26, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia. Bishop Eddie Long, the pastor of a Georgia megachurch was accused of luring young men into sexual relationships, has told his congregation of thousands that he denies all the allegations and that all people must face painful and distasteful situations. (Photo by John Amis-Pool/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, Georgia — Bishop Eddie Long — the Georgia-based head of one of the nation’s largest megachurches — has died, according to the church Long presided over. He was 63.
Long died after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer, according to a statement by the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church first obtained by CNN affiliate WGCL.
“Although his transition leaves a void for those of us who loved him dearly, we can celebrate and be happy for him, knowing he’s at peace,” his wife Vanessa Long said in the statement.