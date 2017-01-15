× 2 adults, child die in early morning apartment fire in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people have died in a fire at an apartment complex in northern Ohio.

Toledo’s fire chief says two adults and a child were killed in the fire early Sunday.

The fire at the complex that sits along the Ohio Turnpike forced dozens out of their apartments.

Witnesses tell The Blade newspaper in Toledo that the fire started in middle-floor apartment around 4 a.m.

One resident says a man banging on doors alerted others to the fire.

Three occupants die in early morning apartment fire. 2nd alarm requested to battle the blaze. TFRD & state investigators looking into cause. pic.twitter.com/Yk09T4whlS — Toledo Fire Rescue (@ToledoFire) January 15, 2017