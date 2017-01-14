Weather outlook: some sun, normal temperatures for Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Cloudy and cold this evening for much of the area. I expect clouds to partially clear tonight allowing temperatures to drop in the low 20’s . It will be a quiet night for us, even in Southern Ohio where the rain and wintry mix is exiting.

Sun returns Sunday along with seasonable temperatures. We have a couple quiets days, which includes M.L. King Day, until the next round of rain and above average temperatures return to the region. We’re looking at 10-15 degrees above with highs in the 50’s for much of the week. Check out the 14-day anomaly trend-line on one of the computer models we look at:

