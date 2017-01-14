× Suspect in Cleveland home invasion shot by one of his victims

CLEVELAND – The suspect in an alleged home invasion on Cleveland’s east side was shot and killed by one of his intended victims.

Cleveland police report that on January 13th at around 11 p.m., a man went outside to the driveway of a home on Coath Avenue to get a cell phone charger from his car. He was approached by the suspect, who told him, at gunpoint, to go back inside the house.

Another man inside the home saw the victim walking towards the house with his hands held up in the air and shot at the suspect. The suspect fired back, grazing the original victim but not seriously injuring him.

At that point, the suspect ran from the home, dropping two handguns as he left. He ran through a number of backyards and was eventually located on Horner Avenue. He was taken to University Hospitals and pronounced dead there.

Cleveland homicide detectives were on scene to investigate.