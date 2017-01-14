Special salute to honor plane crash victims held today

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A special gun salute will be held today for six people who were killed when their plane crashed into Lake Erie late last month.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Beverage, John Fleming, was flying the plane on December 29 when it went down shortly after leaving Burke Lakefront Airport. The aircraft had been carrying Fleming’s wife, Sue, their two children, Jack and Andrew, as well as neighbor, Brian Casey, and his daughter, Megan.

The group was leaving Cleveland after attending a Cleveland Cavaliers game and were headed home to Columbus.

According to a press release from the City of Cleveland, a gun salute with six shots will happen between noon and 1 p.m. , from the USS Cod in honor and memory of the Fleming and Casey families.

Later in the day, if water conditions allow, vessels and crews will run a tow-fish sonar over the debris field on Saturday. This will be done, according to city officials, to gather information and identify locations of the remaining debris of the crash.

Recovery Ops: Debris collected yesterday included right wing, a portion of the fuselage. Total number of collected debris around 270. — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) January 13, 2017

Weather permitting, vessels and crews will run a tow fish sonar over the debris field tomorrow. — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) January 13, 2017

