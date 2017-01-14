Northwest Ohio sheriff retires months after FBI search, personal problems

LIMA, Ohio — The Allen County sheriff in northwestern Ohio is resigning at the end of January amid a series of personal and legal problems.

The Lima News reports Sheriff Sam Crish’s decision comes months after the FBI searched his office amid an unspecified pending investigation and he acknowledged receiving treatment for a gambling addiction. He also faces several lawsuits alleging loans weren’t repaid.

His attorney, Mike Rumer, says Crish felt it was best to retire and to focus on his treatment, on repaying people to whom he owes money and on defending against other false claims of unpaid loans.

Crish was first elected in 2008 and was re-elected without opposition in November.

He has not been charged in the FBI investigation.

