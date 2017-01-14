Jennifer Holliday backs out of Trump inauguration performance

NEW YORK — Singer Jennifer Holliday has backed out as a performer at next week’s presidential inaugural, saying she did not realize that her participation would be interpreted as a statement of support for President-elect Donald Trump.

Holliday, best known for her Tony-winning role in Broadway’s “Dreamgirls,” faced an angry backlash from her gay, lesbian and black fans when it was announced she would sing at Thursday’s concert at Washington’s Lincoln Memorial.

The performer, who most recently starred on Broadway in “The Color Purple,” told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that she was hurt by the angry backlash, which included calls to boycott her music. Others called her “Uncle Tom” and there was even a suggestion that she take her own life.

Holliday issued a statement Saturday saying she apologized for her lapse of judgment, for being uneducated on the issues and causing heartbreak for her fans.

Holliday’s reversal was first reported by The Wrap.

Several prominent entertainers have declined to perform at Trump inaugural festivities. Country star Toby Keith and actor Jon Voigt are in the lineup for Thursday’s concert.