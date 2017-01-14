Forecast: cloudy and cold Saturday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Cloudy and cold this evening for much of the area. If you have travel plans south of Route 30, check our app for inclement weather. There is a Freezing Rain Advisory and Winter Weather Advisory in effect through the early evening. There could be some icy spots where surfaces are untreated.

A Flood Warning continues for Killbuck Creek…Click here to view the latest alerts.

Sun returns Sunday along with seasonable temperatures. We have a couple quiets days, which includes M.L. King Day, until the next round of rain and above average temperatures return to the region. We’re looking at 10-15 degrees above with highs in the 50’s for much of the week. Check out the 14-day anomaly trend-line on one of the computer models we look at:

See the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast below.