Body found along Lake Erie shoreline in Conneaut

CONNEAUT, OH – A man walking along Lake Erie in Conneaut discovered human remains Saturday morning.

Police were called to a remote area about 300 yards from the Pennsylvania state line at around 9:17 a.m. They located what they describe as “a partially decomposed body of an unidentified adult male.”

Police tell Fox 8 that the remains were taken to the Cuyahoga County Morgue for an autopsy and identification.

The police will continue to investigate this. Fox 8 and Fox8.com will have updates as they become available.