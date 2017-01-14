× 911 phones down in several east side cities

BEDFORD, Ohio – A number of east side cities are without their 911 call systems Saturday evening.

According to a notice from Southeast Emergency Communications Center, residents of Bedford, Bedford Heights, Garfield Heights, Maple Heights are not able to place emergency calls by way of their police, fire or 911 phone numbers.

In an emergency, residents should call Cuyahoga County CECOMS at 216-771-1363. The call will be routed through CECOMS to the correct emergency dispatchers.

