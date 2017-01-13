Weather outlook: Partly cloudy, quiet night

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are still a few flood warnings in effect in the following counties: Holmes, Lake, Trumbull and Wayne. Click here to view them. Most rivers, creeks, etc., are already starting to recede.

Today is a rather quiet day with near seasonable temperatures. A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures ranging around 30 degrees. Wind chills in the teens with a northerly wind at 5-15 mph. A typical winter afternoon.

We turn our attention to a rather weak system on Saturday will bring only a small chance for a passing spritz or flurry here and there. If you’re worried about the ice storm that is affecting the country's mid-section, don’t be. That will remain along the Ohio River Valley. If you have travel plans tonight and tomorrow morning in that region stay up with the latest forecast. A freezing rain advisory has been issued for the southern half of the Buckeye State.

There will be a temperature correction to more normal conditions for a few days before another period of mild weather returns. Note the 14-day anomaly trend-line on one of the computer models (GFS):

