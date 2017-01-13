Video: Suspected package thief’s slip-up could help family get justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Exclusive video that could help a local family get justice, shows a suspect’s one big mistake.

A suspect taking a package off of the front porch of Gene Jasinki’s Medina Township home, didn’t notice the half a dozen security cameras set up around the house.

And while the suspect was rushing to grab the package, he slipped. That slip, could have been a slip-up, because the noise caused Gene’s son, who was inside the house, to get up and look out the window.

“I heard a loud thump and by the time I looked out the window I saw a car pulling out of the driveway,” said the younger Gene.

He then went downstairs to check out the video.

“I watched the video; I saw a FedEx truck pull up and drop off a package,” he said. “And then a few minutes later I see a car pull in, a guy gets out the passenger’s side, comes up on the porch, slips and takes the package and leaves.”

A few minutes later his father came home, and saw an empty box at the end of the driveway. The box contained a purchase order that showed someone used his credit card to buy about $1,500 worth of sandals and cologne.

“I think it’s pure stupidity,” said Gene Jasinki, who said since they operate a towing business out of their home, Heidi’s Towing, they have several cameras around the house. “I think they thought they had a well thought out plan. Well they came up against me and my cameras.”

Medina Township police are investigating the case.

If anyone recognizes the suspect they are asked to call police right away.