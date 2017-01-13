Video shows suspect leading police on dangerous chase into Cedar Point parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Sandusky police officers found themselves in the middle of a pursuit early Wednesday morning that defies logic.

A suspect who stole a work van that was left running, led pursuing police to the Cedar Point Amusement Park. But instead of trying to elude police, the suspect began following a Cedar Point police cruiser that is in front of the van and tried to get out of the way.

The van weaved around police vehicles positioned around Cedar Point and collided with a cruiser.

With so many cars moving in close proximity, it was just a matter of time before there was another collision.

Officers decided it was time to end the chase and execute a so-called pit maneuver to spin out the van.

The suspect was arrested as he tried to jump out of the van that he used as a weapon.

"It's a dangerous situation, obviously you know someone with a van as a three thousand, four thousand or whatever size bullet essentially, can cause a lot of damage," said Sandusky Police Chief John Orzech.

After speaking to the suspect, Sandusky police decided that instead of taking him to the Erie County Jail, they should take him to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

The 20-year-old man from Lakewood would not or could not tell investigators why he led pursuing police to Cedar Point. He will now face charges that include felonious assault on a police officer, for using the van as a weapon.