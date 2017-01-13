× Victim dies days after Coventry Township hit-skip

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A man hit by a car in Coventry Township has died from his injuries.

A vehicle hit Jeremiah Coffield on South Main Street near North Turkeyfoot Road at about 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 8. The 25-year-old was taken to Akron General Hospital, where he passed away on Wednesday.

The driver left the scene. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said that person was identified.

The case is being received with prosecutors to decide if charges will be filed.

41.021130 -81.526491