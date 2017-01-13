Timeline: Shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice

CLEVELAND– It’s been more than two years since 12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot and killed by Cleveland police.

Officers were called to the Cudell Recreation Center for a report of a male for a gun on Nov. 22, 2014.

When they arrived, the two officers encountered Rice. Cleveland police said he did not comply with orders and did not drop the weapon. He was shot twice and died the next day. The gun turned out to be airsoft.

The two officers, Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback, were cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

The city of Cleveland and the Rice family reached a $6 million settlement in the wrongful death case.

Here is a look back at the year following the shooting:

