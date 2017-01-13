Tamir Rice family reacts to news of administrative charges against officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The family of 12-year-old Tamir Rice reacted Friday to the news of administrative charges against officers involved in the November 2014 shooting.

The news, they said, came as a shock to them.

Attorney Subodh Chandra, who is one of the attorneys representing Tamir Rice’s family, told the FOX 8 I-Team's Peggy Gallek, he is disappointed the city’s police chief did not reach out to him prior to the news conference.

“The first time I heard is when Fox 8 called me,” Chandra said. “This adds to the family’s anxiety. I would have thought they would have had more decency and at least give us a heads up.”

Officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback were cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, but are now set to face disciplinary charges, although we don't know exactly what those are yet.

Chandra said the family wants the officers fired. They could face suspension or termination.

Chandra said he and the family may discuss the case further this evening. Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for the latest.

Police were called to the Cudell Recreation Center on Nov. 22, 2014 for a report of a male with a gun. When Officers Loehmann and Garmback arrived, they encountered Rice. According to police, they ordered the 12-year-old to drop the weapon three times.

Rice suffered two gunshot wounds and died the next day. The gun turned out to be an airsoft pistol.

