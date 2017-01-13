× Suspect leads police on high-speed chase, is arrested on a roof

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are investigating after an early morning chase and crash that left two people hurt.

Officers were chasing a car on Interstate 90, Interstate 77 and Interstate 490 at around 12:30 a.m.

The driver reached speeds topping 100 miles per hour.

The car eventually crashed into another car, and the suspect ran off ending up on the roof of a nearby building before being arrested.

Both drivers involved were taken to the hospital.