AKRON, Ohio — Health officials are investigating a case of potential tuberculosis exposures in a Summit County hospital unit.

According to a release, Summit County Public Health, Akron Children’s Hospital and Summa Health are conducting the investigation.

A press conference will be held at 9:30 a.m. today with more details.

