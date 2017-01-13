Special salute from USS Cod will honor plane crash victims Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The six people who were killed when the plane they were on went down into Lake Erie late last month will be remembered with a special salute Saturday.

The plane was flown by President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Beverage, John Fleming. It was carrying Fleming’s wife, Sue; their two children, Jack and Andrew, as well as neighbor, Brian Casey, and his daughter, Megan.

According to a press release from the City of Cleveland, Saturday afternoon between noon and 1 p.m., a gun salute with six shots will be fired from the USS Cod in honor and memory of the Fleming and Casey families.

If water conditions allow, vessels and crews will run a tow fish sonar over the debris field on Saturday. This will be done, according to city officials, to gather information and identify locations of the remaining debris.

Sonar images will be analyzed over the weekend and used to create a targeted dive plan that is expected to continue Tuesday morning. At that time — if weather conditions allow– divers will examine the remaining debris to see if it needs to be recovered.

Additional debris was recovered Thursday and confirmed to belong to the aircraft including the right wing and a larger portion of the fuselage.

In Friday’s press release, the city also confirmed that the medical examiner collected additional possible human remains on Thursday for review and analysis.

The plane carrying the Fleming and Casey families disappeared shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport on the evening of Dec. 29, 2016.

The group was leaving Cleveland after attending a Cleveland Cavaliers game and were headed home to Columbus.

