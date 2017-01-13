Saturday forecast: Cloudy, with chance of passing flurry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are still a number of flood watches and warnings still in effect. Click here to view them. Most rivers, creeks, etc., are already starting to recede.

Friday was a rather quiet day with near-seasonable temperatures, and a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures ranging around 30 degrees.

We turn our attention to a rather weak system on Saturday; it will bring only a small chance for a passing spritz or flurry here and there. If you’re worried about the ice storm that is affecting the country's mid section, don’t be. That will remain along the Ohio River Valley. If you have travel plans Friday night and Saturday morning in that region stay up with the latest forecast, a freezing rain advisory has been issued for the southern half of the Buckeye State.

There will be a temperature correction to more normal conditions for a few days before another period of mild weather returns. Note the 14-day anomaly trend-line on one of the computer models (GFS):

See the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast below.