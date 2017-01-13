Residents call for change after teens injured in Sharon Township crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sharon Township—Changes could be coming to a Sharon Township intersection after four teens were hurt in a crash earlier this week.

Sharon Township is one of seventeen townships in Medina County and it is home to one wild intersection.

"This site is just a danger site," said Dale Turner who lives near the intersection.

On Wednesday, four juveniles were injured when the truck they were traveling in was hit by another truck at the Boneta and Fixler Road intersection. The crash sent the two vehicles into Dale Turner's front yard.

"Very busy intersection, the traffic has increased over the past decade," said Turner.

On Friday, Medina County Engineer Andy Conrad told FOX 8 that his office has already started looking into the intersection and whether or not changes are needed.

"We pull the accident history for the location, make an analysis of the types of accidents, the frequency of the accidents and then try to come up with the appropriate counter measure," Conrad said.

The Trustees of Sharon Township have been working over the years to make this intersection more safe.

"On Boneta Road we have replaced our stop signs with high reflective stop faces, we also put underneath them that cross traffic does not stop, 500 feet up the road we put stop ahead signs," said Township Trustee Ray Lurtz.

Boneta Road which runs north and south is the responsibility of Sharon Township. Fixler Road which runs east and west is the responsibility of the county.

"I'm convinced at this point from experience that we actually need a four-way stop," Turner said.

A year and a half ago, the Sharon Township Trustees asked the county to look at the intersection to try and make it more safe.

"The types of accidents didn't warrant making it a four-way stop or additional signage that they initially thought there would be," said Conrad.

Wednesday's accident has caused both the county and township to revisit this intersection. One Township Trustee already has an idea of how they can help keep drivers safe.

"We can cut some rumble strips to alert people that something is coming up," Lurtz said.

"We do have a lot of distracted drivers out there or impatient drivers and we do see accidents at intersections, that is where a lot of them occur," said Conrad.

If the county decides to put up signage around the intersection, it could be a few days before that is complete. If they decide to add traffic lights it could be much longer.