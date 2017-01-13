× Lucasfilm addresses rumor about Carrie Fisher in future ‘Star Wars’ movies

Lucasfilm posted a statement Friday, shooting down a rumor about Carrie Fisher in future Star Wars movies.

The statement, which was posted to StarWars.com, said:

“We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.

Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars.”

After Fisher’s death last month, it was reported the actress had already completed filming Episode VIII; at that time, a Luscasfilm spokesperson told TMZ it was not known how Fisher’s death would affect the future of the legendary series.

According to CBS News, after recent rumors circulating online that Disney and Lucasfilm were in negotiations with Fisher’s estate to use CGI to include her likeness in future films, Lucasfilm felt the need to respond.

Fisher, 60, died on Dec. 27, several days after suffering a cardiac event on a flight. Her cause of death was listed as “cardiac arrest/deferred,” indicating there will be further tests.

