Lee Ann Miller’s Cabbage & Smoked Sausage Skillet Meal

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Country chef Lee Ann Miller shares a recipe with Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson that gets rave reviews from her family. It’s a ‘skillet meal’ packed with satisfying flavors and a perfect meal for any night of the week.

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Cabbage and Smoked Sausage Skillet Meal

1 head green cabbage (12-13 cups)- coarsely chopped

1-1/2 cup onion- chopped

1 cup carrots- sliced thick

2 large baking potatoes- peeled & cubed

1 cup red or orange pepper- chopped

1/2 cup fresh parsley- minced

1 lb, bacon- chopped, fried & pulled from drippings to drain (reserve half the drippings for frying veggie mixture)

6 smoked sausage links (approximately 5 inches long)- fried or grilled separately

salt & pepper to taste

1 butternut squash- peeled & cubed

Cut up and fry bacon. Spoon out fried bacon and place on paper towel to drain. Leave half of the bacon drippings in the skillet to use for frying meal. On medium heat, add cabbage & onions & carrots and sauté for 10-12 minutes. Add cubed potatoes & fresh parsley and sauté an additional 15 minutes. Add chopped pepper. Salt & pepper to taste and cook until cabbage & potatoes are soft. In a separate skillet or on the grill, cook smoked sausage until crispy and caramel-like on the outside of each link. Cut in pieces and add sausage and bacon to vegetable mixture. Lastly, add the broiled butternut squash. Serve immediately.

*While veggies are sautéing place cubed butternut squash on baking sheet. Sprinkle with olive oil, salt and pepper. Broil for approximately 18 minutes, gently tossing at least once during bake time.