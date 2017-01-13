Do your co-workers bug you? Survey says biggest workplace annoyance is being sloppy

Do your co-workers annoy you? Are you afraid you annoy them?

A new survey by Accountemps asked CFOs which co-worker behaviors annoyed them most. Thirty-five percent said being sloppy or lacking attention.

Next at 28 percent was gossiping or engaging in office politics.

That’s followed by missing deadlines, being late and taking someone else’s ideas.

There are some ways to avoid being a sloppy worker.

Those include: reduce distractions, simplify big projects, take a break, enlist help from coworkers and take time to assess expectations.

