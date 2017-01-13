David Modell, son of former Browns owner Art Modell, has died

BALTIMORE, Maryland — David Modell, 55, former team president of the Baltimore Ravens, and son of former Cleveland Browns owner Art Modell, has passed away.

The Ravens tweeted a photo of him Friday afternoon and said, “You will be missed, David.”

The team said David had been battling cancer for almost two years. Last month, David told ESPN that he was suffering from Stage IV lung cancer.

David Modell, former team president, has sadly passed away. You will be missed, David. pic.twitter.com/15IlVBnWvG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 13, 2017

David Modell served as President of the Baltimore Ravens from the team’s beginning in 1996 through the Super Bowl XXXV championship in 2000 and continued until 2004.

The Ravens said David, who was born in Willoughby, Ohio, made his first mark in Cleveland and in league circles with the work he did marketing the Browns.

Former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar reacted to the news on Twitter:

Just heard David Modell has passed away at age 55 from a two yr battle with Cancer! Things have happened in R Passed,GOD Bless & Prayers!!! — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) January 13, 2017

