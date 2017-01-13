Cleveland to announce administrative charges for officers involved in Tamir Rice shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- City of Cleveland officials discussed its investigation into officers who were involved in the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Police were called to the Cudell Recreation Center on Nov. 22, 2014 for a report of a male with a gun. When Officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback arrived, they encountered Rice. According to police, they ordered the 12-year-old to drop the weapon three times.

Rice suffered two gunshot wounds and died the next day. The gun turned out to be an airsoft pistol.

Loehmann and Garmback were not indicted in the boy's death.

Sources told the FOX 8 I-Team Loehmann and Garmback are being given notices of discipline.

Attorney Subodh Chandra, who is one of the attorneys representing Tamir Rice’s family, said he is disappointed the city’s police chief did not reach out to him prior to the news conference.

“The first time I heard is when Fox 8 called me,” Chandra said. “This adds to the family’s anxiety. I would have thought they would have had more decency and at least give us a heads up.”

During the news conference, Police Chief Calvin Williams refused to say what charges, if any, the three will face. He said the city will send out the disciplinary letters to the media following the news conference.

Officer William Cunningham is also a part of the investigation. Cunningham was off duty and working security at the rec center at the time of the shooting.

