Cleveland Indians agree to one-year deal with closer Cody Allen

Cody Allen #37 of the Cleveland Indians walks off the field after the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs in Game Five of the 2016 World Series at Wrigley Field on October 30, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– Pitcher Cody Allen will stay in Cleveland through 2017.

The Indians announced on Friday they avoided arbitration and agreed to a one-year deal with the closer. Allen had a 2.51 ERA in 67 games for the 2016 season.

Also on Friday, the team reached a one-year, $1.8 million agreement with right-hander Zach McAllister. On Thursday, the Indians made deals with starter Trevor Bauer and reliever Dan Otero.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Goodyear, Ariz. in 30 days.

