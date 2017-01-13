× Cleveland Indians agree to one-year deal with closer Cody Allen

CLEVELAND– Pitcher Cody Allen will stay in Cleveland through 2017.

The Indians announced on Friday they avoided arbitration and agreed to a one-year deal with the closer. Allen had a 2.51 ERA in 67 games for the 2016 season.

Also on Friday, the team reached a one-year, $1.8 million agreement with right-hander Zach McAllister. On Thursday, the Indians made deals with starter Trevor Bauer and reliever Dan Otero.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Goodyear, Ariz. in 30 days.

