Cleveland Cavaliers share awesome Flashback Friday photo of Kevin Love

SACRAMENTO– Recognize this guy?

Before the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Sacramento Kings on the West Coast Friday night, the Cavs shared an awesome Flashback Friday photo of one of their best players.

It shows a photo of Kevin Love from about a decade ago and one from 2016. The Cavs wrote:

“We see Sacramento is celebrating #FlashbackFriday tonight, and we don’t want to be left out.

Here is Kevin Love’s incredible ESPY’s transformation: from 2007 to 2016!”

Some fans commented saying they couldn’t believe it was the same person.

We see Sacramento is celebrating #FlashbackFriday tonight, so RETWEET this stellar photo of @KevinLove circa 2007.#NBAVote 👍 pic.twitter.com/wa6pBIeaOa — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 14, 2017

