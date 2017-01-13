× Cleveland assistant law director arrested for public intoxication

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio– An assistant law director for the city of Cleveland was arrested Thursday night in Cleveland Heights.

Officers responded to a parking lot at Mayfield and Kenilworth roads for a man behaving in a “bizarre manner” shortly after 11 p.m.

The police report said officers found Christopher Heltzel sitting in a Volkswagon, playing loud music and flailing his arms.

“The male was extremely antagonistic and combative quoting case law and his extensive knowledge about criminal proceedings,” the police report said.

Heltzel admitted to drinking earlier in the evening and his breath smelled like alcohol, the officer wrote in the report. He asked several times why he was being questioned and didn’t understand why the police were there.

Officers determined he was intoxicated in a public place and was causing an inconvenience to others. Heltzel was arrested for disorderly conduct/voluntary intoxication, and taken to the Cleveland Heights jail.

Cleveland spokesman Dan Williams would not comment, but said Heltzel is an assistant law director with the city.