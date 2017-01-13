Cavs’ J.R. Smith shares photo of daughter born five months early

CLEVELAND– J.R. Smith shared a touching photo of his newborn daughter.

The Cavaliers shooting guard and his wife Jewel revealed they were expecting their third child when Smith re-signed with Cleveland in October. The baby girl, named Dakota, was born five months early and weighed just one pound.

On Friday, Smith posted a photo on Instagram showing little Dakota’s tiny toes. One of the couple’s older daughters, Demi, is looking into the incubator and smiling.

“We know we’re not the only family going through this, who has been through this and who will ever go through it. That’s why we decided to share what we’re going through with you guys,” Jewel said when they announced the premature birth last week.

Smith is recovering from thumb surgery. He’s expected to return in March.