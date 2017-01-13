Authorities looking for these most-wanted sex offenders across Ohio

The U.S. Marshals Service has updated and released its list of most-wanted sex offenders across Ohio.

According to U.S. Marshal Peter J. Elliott, the list of the so-called “Agonizing 8” contains sex offenders who are most wanted by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the following fugitives have been added to the list:

Stephan Pittman who is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, and for unrelated fraud charges in Virginia. In April 2009, Pittman was convicted of sexual assault in Denton, TX. As a condition of that conviction, Pittman is required to register as a convicted sex offender. Pittman relocated to the Cleveland area after his release from prison, but did not update his registry, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Pittman has been actively evading law enforcement since February 2014 and is not believed to be in the local area. He has family in New York City and Maryland, and is known to travel extensively.

Frederick Warner is wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office for not registering as a sex offender. He was convicted of rape, and as a result of that conviction was required to register as a sex offender. Warner was last known to be living in the Meyers Lake area but has not been accounted for in nearly 2 years. He has family ties throughout the Cleveland area.

Thomas Park is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a federal probation violation and for failure to register as a sex offender. Park was convicted of gross sexual imposition in Ohio in 2009, and based on that conviction was required to register as a sex offender. He was also convicted of not registering as a sex offender in the United States District Court for Nevada after he moved to Las Vegas and did not update his sex offender registration. He left his residence in Las Vegas without notifying his probation officer or the sex offender registry, according to U.S. Marshals. Park has ties to the Cleveland area.

Raymond Fenton is wanted by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in Bowling Green, Ohio, for failure to register as a sex offender. Fenton was originally convicted of rape in Ottawa County, and as a result of that conviction he is subject to sex offender registration requirements under Ohio law. In August, 2015, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office charged Fenton with failure to register as a sex offender after discovering he was no longer living at the address he provided to the sex offender registry.

Tobi Beatty is wanted by the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office in New Philadelphia, Ohio, for failure to register as a sex offender. The United States Marshals Service said Beatty was convicted of sexual assault of a victim under 13 years of age in 2009. As a result of that conviction, Beatty is required to register as a convicted sex offender. Beatty failed to properly notify the sheriff’s office of his current address and his whereabouts are unknown.

The U.S. Marshals Service said all of the fugitives should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have any information about them, you’re encouraged to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force toll-free at (866) 4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and your tip to TIP411 (847411).

You can remain anonymous and cash rewards are available for information leading to the arrest of any of these fugitives.

