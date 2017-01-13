January 13, 2017 Road Trip: Best of Sweet Treats

Sweet Moses
6800 Detroit Ave
Cleveland, OH 44102
(216) 651-2202
www.sweetmosestreats.com

Archway Cookies
www.archwaycookies.com

Sweet Designs
16100 Detroit Ave
Lakewood, OH 44107
(216) 226-4888
www.sweetdesigns.com

The Sisters Sweet Shoppe
45 N High Street
Dublin, OH 43017
(614) 761-1118
www.thesisterssweetshoppe.com

Coblentz Chocolates
4917 Ohio 515
Walnut Creek, OH
(330) 893-2995
www.coblentzchocolates.com

Vegan Sweet Tooth
28699 Chagrin Blvd.
Woodmere, OH 44122
(216) 464-2404
www.vegansweettooth.com

Fragapane Bakery
28625 Lorain Rd.
North Olmsted, OH 44070
(440) 779-6050

Kiedrowski’s Bakery
2267 E. Cooper Foster Park Rd.
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 282-2700
www.kiedrowskibakery.com

Colossal Cupcake
530 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 938-9609
www.colossalcupcakes.com

Slices
4190 Pearl Rd.
Cleveland, OH 44109
(216) 398-0002
www.slicespastries.com

Buettner’s Bakery
405 E. 185th St.
Cleveland, OH 44119
(216) 531-0650

Red Berry Candy
3098 Hubbard Rd.
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-1912
www.fantastic.redberrycandyshop.com

