Thousands without power in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — More than 4,000 FirstEnergy customers in Lake County are without power Thursday morning.

According to FirstEnergy, the outage is likely due to a transformer issue.

Most of the outages are in the city of Willowick, where 2,994 customers were without power as of 7:30 a.m. Another 888 were without power in Eastlake.

Willowick police say the power should be restored by 12:30 p.m.

