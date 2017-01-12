Thousands without power in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — More than 4,000 FirstEnergy customers in Lake County are without power Thursday morning.
According to FirstEnergy, the outage is likely due to a transformer issue.
**For the FirstEnergy outage map, click here**
Most of the outages are in the city of Willowick, where 2,994 customers were without power as of 7:30 a.m. Another 888 were without power in Eastlake.
Willowick police say the power should be restored by 12:30 p.m.
Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.
41.711267 -81.245586