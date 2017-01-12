Suspects use pepper spray on security guard, tell everyone to get on the ground at Euclid bank

EUCLID, Ohio — The FBI is looking for three suspects involved in a bank robbery at Citizens Bank on Lakeshore Blvd in Euclid on Thursday morning.

At 10:15 a.m., one male suspect acted as a lookout outside the bank, while the other two male suspects went inside the bank.

According to the FBI, the first suspect used pepper spray on the security guard, while the second suspect walked up to the teller line and told everyone to get on the ground.

One of the suspects jumped over the counter and emptied two teller drawers into a blue bag.

The suspects were seen leaving the bank running east on Lakeshore Blvd. All three are described as black males; the suspect who pepper sprayed the guard was about 5’6″; the other suspect inside the bank was about 6’0″.

No one was physically injured.

Please call the Euclid Police Department or the Cleveland Division of the FBI if you have any information on this bank robbery. Tips can remain anonymous.