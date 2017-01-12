Survey: Millennials spend more on coffee than on their futures

It’s been widely reported that millennials love their coffee.

But a new survey shows some of them are spending more money on coffee than on their futures, according to USA Today.

A survey by microinvesting app Acorns found that 35 percent of 24- to 35-year-olds have spent more money on coffee than investing in their retirement.

More than half the millennials surveyed said they don’t feel savvy when it comes to investing, and older millennials say they don’t think they got enough training about how to manage their money in school.

Experts suggest you have automatic withdrawals to save for your retirement each time you get paid — either in a 401K or other savings accounts.

More here.