× Sister of murdered 5-year-old stays in custody of family services

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — The sister of a little girl who was found murdered at her family’s restaurant in Jackson Township will stay in the custody of Stark County Job and Family Services.

That decision came out of a Thursday custody hearing for the sister of 5-year-old Ashley Zhao.

Ashley’s body was found hidden inside Ang’s Asian Cuisine on Tuesday after an hours-long search for the little girl.

Her mom, Ming Ming Chen, is charged with her murder, accused of striking her daughter’s head several times with her fist, resulting in Ashley’s death. Ashley’s father, Liang Zhao, is charged with complicity to murder and complicity to commit felonious assault.

Earlier this week, Stark County Job and Family Service took temporary custody of Ashley’s sister.

**Read more, here**