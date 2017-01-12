Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Richland, Ashland, Wayne counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Richland, Ashland and Wayne counties through 1:15 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the system could bring wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour and cause considerable tree and roof damage.

Flood watches and warnings are also in effect for most of NE Ohio.

Rainy periods are likely today, at least until early this afternoon. dExpect the rain to continue until the cold front moves through, about the lunch hour. Thunder is possible as well. Highs were in the mid 60s, occurring just after midnight. That was close to the record high temperature, which is 65° on this date. With 1-2″ of rain possible, a flood warning is in effect for much of the area today and tonight.

Partial clearing will take hold tonight, and it will be markedly colder. Lows will drop into the lower and mid 20s.

A rather weak system on Saturday will bring only a small chance for a passing spritz or flurry here and there. More importantly, there will be a temperature correction to more normal conditions for a few days before another period of mild weather returns. Note the 14-day anomaly trendline on one of the computer models (GFS):

