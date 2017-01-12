Police officer drives surgeon, liver to emergency transplant after crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - On Saturday morning a transplant team heading from York Hospital to Thomas Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia crashed along Rt. 222 in East Cocalico Township.

The team's car slid and they lost a tire. Sergeant Darrick Keppley with the East Cocalico Township Police, was called to the crash. No one was hurt, and he knew time was of the essence and that a patient was waiting for the liver.

He decided to take the team to Philadelphia himself. In his 20 years of service he says he has never dealt with a situation like this before.

"It was important that the honorable thing -- that the person who donated did and their family and that it wouldn't go to waste. That the recipient, in Philadelphia, that was waiting has a new chance at a new life," Sergeant Keppley told Fox 43.

Keppley says he received word that the transplant was a success.