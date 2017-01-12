Normal January cold is back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The heaviest rain pushed out of the area. There are still a number of flood watches and warnings still in effect. Click here to view them.

Partial clearing will take hold tonight, and it will be markedly colder. Lows will drop into the lower and mid 20s. That drop in temperature started accelerating at Hopkins Airport at 8 AM:

A rather weak system on Saturday will bring only a small chance for a passing spritz or flurry here and there. More importantly, there will be a temperature correction to more normal conditions for a few days before another period of mild weather returns. Note the 14-day anomaly trendline on one of the computer models (GFS):

See the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast below. **Get the latest weather updates**