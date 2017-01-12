× New details to be released on recovery efforts for Lake Erie missing plane

CLEVELAND, Ohio- The City of Cleveland will be giving an update this afternoon on the recovery operations of the missing plane.

The city says they will provide an update on the investigation and an update on some of the debris that was recovered Wednesday. We also know the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will be on hand to provide information.

Tonight, will mark two weeks since the plane went missing over Lake Erie with six people on board. The plane was flown by President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior Beverage, John Fleming. It was also carrying Fleming’s wife, Sue, their two children Jack and Andrew, as well as neighbor Brian Casey and his daughter Megan. The group was leaving Cleveland after attending a Cleveland Cavaliers game and were headed home to Columbus.

As for the search today, the city says vessels from the Cleveland Division of Fire and the Salvage Chief from Underwater Marine Contractors are heading out to search the area again. Divers and sonar are aboard the vessels. Right now the National Transportation Safety Board is analyzing the cockpit voice recorder that was recovered from the plane. The NTSB says the device recorded the entire flight. Meantime, the City of Cleveland says several significant pieces of debris were recovered during Wednesday’s recovery effort, but more information will be released today.

Earlier this week officials said remains found were identified as belonging to a human male using DNA, not visual inspection. Teams have also recovered portions of the fuselage, an engine, several seats, a wheel and a canopy with window attached.

