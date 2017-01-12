× January 12, 2017

Tortellini in Brodo

Today we took you on an Italian Culinary Adventure! Here to show some of the regional dishes of Italy was Megan Manning, Owner of the Little Lakewood Pasta Company.

Cleveland Outdoor Show & Mid-America Boat Show

David was at the I-X Center all morning bringing you live coverage from the Cleveland Outdoor Show and the Mid-America Boat Show!

The 7th annual Cleveland Outdoor Adventure Show, presented by Erie Promotions and Expos, Inc. is running January 13-15th. The three-day event boasts over 120 exhibitors, including outfitters from all over the world, special show pricing on hunting and fishing gear, and much more!

he 58th annual Progressive Insurance Mid-America Boat Show, Ohio’s largest winter boating event, will dock in Cleveland’s I-X Center January 12-16th.

For hours and information, check out:

Today’s Bride Bridal Show

If you or someone you know got engaged over the holiday season, they should head to the I-X Center! In addition to the Cleveland Outdoor Show and the Mid-America Boat Show, you can also visit the Today’s Bride Bridal Show all weekend!

The show runs January 14th and 15th at the I-X Center in Cleveland! The best part? You can receive $5 off your admission by using the promo code: NewDay

Comedian

Comedian, Joey Diaz, stopped by the studio! You can catch him at Hilarities on East 4th Street tonight through Saturday, January 14th.

Moss at the Movies

David took you behind-the-scenes of the emotional new film, “Patriot’s Day,” about the Boston Marathon Bombing. The movie hits theaters tomorrow, January 13th.

Nye Financial

It’s never too early to start planning for retirement! Here with the most important elements of a good retirement plan was Rick Nye, President and CEO of Nye Financial.

