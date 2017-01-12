I-Team: Cleveland police writing fewer traffic tickets… again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-Team has found yet another sharp drop in the number of traffic tickets written by Cleveland police. We found the number of tickets dropped for at least the third year in a row.

Records from the Cleveland Municipal Court show, in 2016, Cleveland police wrote more than 9,000 fewer tickets than in the previous year.

We’ve reported before on the trend. Officers and the police union have said, police nationwide are facing criticism over so many things, many officers are now reluctant to be aggressive on the streets. City officers have also said another factor in the drop appears to be short-staffing. Officers say they have no time to do much except race from call to call.

Take a closer look at the ticket numbers:

2013 - 63,587

2014 - 53,303

2015 - 38,646

2016 - 29,590

Of course, the I-Team reached out to the police chief’s office. We asked if there was any response to our findings. We got back a one word answer e-mailed from a spokesperson, “No.”

