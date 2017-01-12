× Honor Martin Luther King, Jr. with events around northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebrates the life and legacy of a man who brought hope and healing to America, Coretta Scott King writes on The King Center website.

This American federal holiday is observed on the third Monday of January each year. It’s a day of service and remembrance, and there are several events set around the community to help residents recognize it.

Below, are events around northeast Ohio for MLK, Jr. Day. If you have an event you’d like to see included on this list, email lbuckingham@fox8.com with the name of the event, the time, the location and a link to your organization’s website. Please include MLK Day event in the subject line.

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Monday, January 16, 2017, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1 Wade Oval Drive, Cleveland, Ohio 44106. FREE admission. Visitors can also enjoy mini Shafran Planetarium shows for $1, and participate in amazing demonstrations.

More information, here.

Women’s Air & Space Museum

Monday, January 16, 2017, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Burke Lakefront Airport, Room 165, 1501 N. Marginal Road, Cleveland, Ohio 44114. FREE admission.

More information, here.

Greater Cleveland Aquarium

Monday, January 16, 2017, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. 2000 Sycamore Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44113. Guests who choose to donate $1 or more to the United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland will receive a $10 admission ticket to the aquarium.

More information, here.

Great Lakes Science Center

Monday, January 16, 2017, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 601 Erieside Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44114. FREE admission.

More information, here.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Monday, January 16, 2017, from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 1100 East 9th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44114. FREE admission. Guests can enjoy live performances, education programs and family activities.

More information, here.

Akron Zoo

Monday, January 16, 2017, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307. FREE admission. Guests can enjoy activites and crafts provided by the NAACP.

More information, here.