Fox Recipe Box: Slow Cooker Spanish Pork Stew

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- It's a 'bowl of comfort' on a cold wintry day according to Chef Michael Schoen from Sol Restaurant. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer learned more about this hearty stew that can be made either on the stove or in a slow cooker.

Click here for more information on Sol Restaurant.

Slow Cooker Spanish Pork Stew

1 tbl olive oil

3-5lbs pork shoulder, cut into 1-2 inch chunks

salt and pepper to taste

1 lb crushed tomato (canned)

1 large Spanish onion, rough chop

1 large carrot, peeled and rough chopped

1 head garlic, peeled and minced

2 lbs Yukon baby potatoes

3 1/2 cups of water or chicken broth

4 tbl Spanish smoked paprika

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tbl ground corriander

1 tbl ground cumin

1 bunch parsley (save some leaves for garnish

1 baguette

2 tbl sherry vinegar

Brown the pieces of pork shoulder in olive oil, season with salt and black pepper, work in batches so you don't overcrowd the pot, you want to sear pork not steam. If you have shoulder pieces with fat, put fat side down to render first.

Remove pork once browned, add onions and carrots to the pan

Stir well and scrape the fond (pork bits) from the bottom of the pot

Cook over medium heat until onions begin to brown

Add minced garlic for another minute

Add browned pork and all spices (brown sugar, coriander, paprika, cumin) and stir, add salt if needed

Combine water or broth with tomato's

Add potato's, sherry vinegar and parsley (remember to leave a couple leaves for garnish)

Let all simmer for 2 hours or until pork and potato's are tender

Toast baguette.

Ladle your stew over toasted baguette and garnish with parsley leaves.

Spanish pork stew goes great with a Malbec wine or porter beer. Enjoy!