CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Heavy rain is causing flooding across parts of Northeast Ohio.

In Cleveland, a car became stuck in high water at East 37th Street and Woodland Thursday morning.

In Painesville, Vrooman Road was closed Thursday morning due to the Grand River overspilling its banks.

A Flood Watch and a Flood Warning are in effect for many counties in Northeast Ohio through this evening.

