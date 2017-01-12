Flood watch in effect for much of northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A Flood Watch is in effect for several counties in Northeast Ohio through this evening.

Rainy periods are likely as temps hover well above normal, in the 50s.

Expect the rain to continue until the cold front moves through, about the lunch hour today. With 1-2″ of rain possible, a flood watch is in effect for much of the area until tonight.

A rather weak system on Saturday will bring only a small chance for a passing spritz or flurry here and there.

More importantly, there will be a temperature correction to more normal conditions for a few days before another period of mild weather returns. Note the 14-day anomaly trendline on one of the computer models (GFS):

