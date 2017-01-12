Family pleading, praying for someone to step forward three years after Cleveland Clinic employee’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- This week marked three years since a Cleveland Clinic employee was murdered on his way to work.

His family is still searching for justice.

It's through faith that the family of Stephen Halton, Jr. holds out hope that his murder will be solved.

On Jan. 11, 2014, Halton was waiting for the bus on Lakeshore Blvd in the early morning when someone robbed and shot him to death.

The 30-year-old anesthesia technician was on his way to to the Cleveland Clinic to help with a liver transplant.

Halton was a husband and father. His daughter, Skyler, is now 8 years old; Sarina just turned 6.

His family has been relentless in keeping Stephen's name alive while police search for his killer.

They are once again pleading and praying that someone steps forward.

Stephen's sister, Tanesha Halton, told us, "Imagine if you were gone, how would you want someone to treat your life..what happened to you? All I'm asking you to do is put your name on the obituary. How would you feel if people who knew something about your story didn't come forward?"

The Halton family is holding a prayer service at Bethlehem Temple of Praise on Cleveland's west side Sunday night.

They have also started a foundation to help support other families going through what they are going through.

